Bigg Boss 11 | 3. 5 million tweets and counting: Before grand finale, Shilpa Shinde’s fans break the internet

With Bigg Boss 11 finale just around the corner, the countdown has begun as the country awaits the announcement of its winner from the four finalists -- Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma.

Meanwhile, Shilpa’s fans have already created history even before the big announcement. Her fans have taken Twitter by storm. After starting the trend ‘Shilpa Shinde For The Win’, the tweets have crossed 3.5 million mark in a record time.

Revealing the same, Former Bigg Boss winner Vindu Dara Singh and an ardent supporter of Shilpa, took to Twitter and wrote, "Who else participated in the WORLDWIDE & LARGEST trend ever ( Shilpa Shinde For The Win ) for an INDIAN ACTOR which consisted approx 3.5 Million Tweets in record time? I DID! Now follow her @shindeshilpas #BB11."

Who else participated in the WORLDWIDE & LARGEST trend ever ( Shilpa Shinde For The Win ) for an INDIAN ACTOR which consisted approx 3.5 Million Tweets in record time? I DID! Now follow her @shindeshilpas#BB11 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 14, 2018

Moreover, Shilpa's brother Ashutosh Shinde also recently created a Twitter account for the popular television actress and thanked her fans for crossing the 3 million mark. "#Shilpians are trend setters and not trend followers.. it's started off from 300k and reached 3m+ Hats off to you.", he wrote.

#Shilpians are trend setters and not trend followers.. it's started off from 300k and reached 3m+ Hats off to you FanFamily Shilpa Shinde For The Win — Ashutosh Shinde (@shindeashutosh) January 14, 2018

Well, considering the support Shilpa is getting, it seems her fans are leaving no chance to make her win the Bigg Boss 11 trophy.