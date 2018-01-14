Trending#

Benjamin Netanyahu

SC judges against CJI

Bigg Boss 11

India vs South Africa

Rahul Gandhi

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Television
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Bigg Boss 11 | 3. 5 million tweets and counting: Before grand finale, Shilpa Shinde’s fans break the internet

Shilpa Shinde


 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Sunday 14 January 2018 18:17 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
With Bigg Boss 11 finale just around the corner, the countdown has begun as the country awaits the announcement of its winner from the four finalists -- Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma. 

 
Meanwhile, Shilpa’s fans have already created history even before the big announcement. Her fans have taken Twitter by storm. After starting the trend ‘Shilpa Shinde For The Win’, the tweets have crossed 3.5 million mark in a record time. 

 
Revealing the same, Former Bigg Boss winner Vindu Dara Singh and an ardent supporter of Shilpa, took to Twitter and wrote, "Who else participated in the WORLDWIDE & LARGEST trend ever ( Shilpa Shinde For The Win ) for an INDIAN ACTOR which consisted approx 3.5 Million Tweets in record time? I DID! Now follow her @shindeshilpas #BB11."

  
Moreover, Shilpa's brother Ashutosh Shinde also recently created a Twitter account for the popular television actress and thanked her fans for crossing the 3 million mark. "#Shilpians are trend setters and not trend followers.. it's started off from 300k and reached 3m+ Hats off to you.", he wrote.

  
Well, considering the support Shilpa is getting, it seems her fans are leaving no chance to make her win the Bigg Boss 11 trophy. 

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story