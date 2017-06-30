Bharti Singh shuts rumours of rift with Kapil Sharma, watch out for Kapil Sharma Show this weekend!

It's confirmed! Bharti Singh is going to up the comedy quotient on The Kapil Sharma Show from this weekend. The lady denied all reports of a rift between the two comedians, and tweeted saying," Who says I'm not shooting for The Kapil Sharma show?" The happy picture of two comedians certainly speaks more than thousand words.

Bharti Singh along with her writer beau, Harsh Limbachiya have recently shifted camps, exit from Krushna Abhishek's team and joined the Kapil Sharma family. The news went viral that how Bharti was not happy with the script and wanted changes in her entry scene on the show. But funny woman has denied any such incident and has promised to double the dose of laughter for weekends. Kapil Sharma must be a happy man as ever since the mid-air clash with Sunil Grover, his show only made news for comedians walking out of the show...but this week it's going to be doubly special with friend Chandan Prabhakar joining back after paternity leave and Bharti Singh's entry as a new character for the show.

But will Bharti Singh able to make up for the absence of Sunil Grover as Dr Mashoor Gulati? Only time will tell.