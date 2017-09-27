Becoming Big B: When Shilpa Shetty Kundra mimicked Amitabh Bachchan for a comedy show

Farah Khan is keeping her show interesting by inviting unpredictable and odd pairs together. After Parineeti Chopra-Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor-Farhan Akhtar, she shot with Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Riteish Deshmukh this week. While Shilpa opted to become Amitabh Bachchan, Riteish did a Mithun Chakraborty act.

Telling us how they came up with the idea of having Shilpa dress up as the senior Bachchan, Farah says “Shilpa is among the tallest actresses we know of, so who better than her to do the Bachchan act? Right from the Shahenshah look with the iron hand, to the Yaarana bulb jacket, Jumma Chumma outfit, and the Kaun Banega Crorepati goatee, she did all his iconic looks!” Usually, it’s heroes who pay a tribute to other actors, but Farah didn’t want that. “When a girl pays a tribute to a hero like this, it just ups the ante,” she says.

Shilpa, who is a huge Bachchan fan, adds, “He has inspired every actor at some point or the other. When I had to choose a character to play, Farah suggested this iconic one and I was up for it as I eulogise Amitji. So, I wanted to do this as an ode to him. Also, no heroine had done it before. It was challenging, but we had fun!”