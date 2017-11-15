Babita Phogat all set to make her television debut with Badho Bahu

Last year, Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film Dangal showcased how the Phogat sisters, Geeta and Babita, went onto become wrestling champions and a pride for the entire nation. Only recently, Geeta was seen in adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Now as per a report in Indian Express, Babita is all set to follow her sister’s path and will be seen playing herself in &TV’s popular show Badho Bahu.

The show, which stars Rytasha Rathore and Prince Narula, depicts the story of an overweight girl who strives her best to find a place in the society and in her husband’s heart. Badho’s father-in-law, played by Pankaj Dheer, is always seen supporting her and also encourages her to take up wrestling. In the recent episodes, we saw Badho training for her first official wrestling match and guess what, it will be against Babita.

Talking about it, producer Dipti Kalwani shared, “I am over the moon and I can’t wait to see Babita and Badho in the same akhada. It’s a dream come true when your inspiration stands in flesh and blood with your character. Babita inspired me to write the show and it’s the proudest moment for me. I will cherish it all my life. I would really like to thank Babita and the &TV team for making my dream a reality.”

On being asked how will the fight between Badho and Babita turn out, the producer said, “It’s impossible for a newcomer to beat a champion but trust me, we have some really exciting time ahead.”

While the makers wanted to feature both Geeta and Babita which could not happen due to Geeta’s prior work commitments, it would be interesting to witness Babita on the television screen.