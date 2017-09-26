Any guesses? Farah Khan poses with an actress dressed up like Amitabh Bachchan on 'Lip Sing Battle'

Hint: the actress is one of the tallest actresses in b-town

When you have Farah Khan hosting a reality show based called Lip Sing Battle, expect nothing less than a crazy weekend with the stars.

Farah is loved by everyone in the film industry and when she invites them to her show they ensure to pump up the madness. After Raveena Tandon decided to pay jhakas tribute to Anil Kapoor in Ram Lakhan, Farah got another actress to recreate Amitabh Bachchan's iconic song, 'Jumma Chumma'

On late Monday night, Farah teased the picture with an actress dressed like Amitabh Bachchan and captioned the picture with, “Now GUESS WHO??!!! Doing a jumma chumma a la @SrBachchan #Lipsingbattle.”

Now GUESS WHO??!#lipsingbattle A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Sep 25, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

But the secret came out when Farah Khan also ended up sharing pictures with actors Shilpa Shetty and Riteish Deshmukh, who will be appearing on the show. Lip Sync Battle - or, Lip Sing Battle, as it is called in India. Shilpa Shetty Kundra also shared pictures on her Instagram and wrote, "What a maaad time we had @farahkhankunder and @riteishd .. crazy episode for #lipsing battle... and what a Battle if was #friendsforever #competition #battleofmadness"

#friendslikefamily @riteishd @theshilpashetty #lipsingbattle cant get over the madness A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Sep 25, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

What a maaad time we had @farahkhankunder and @riteishd .. crazy episode for #lipsing battle... and what a Battle if was#friendsforever #competition #battleofmadness A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Sep 25, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

The show premiered on September 16th