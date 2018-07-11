Anne Hathaway and Ben Affleck co-star in adaptation of Joan Didion's 'The Last Thing He Wanted'

Justice League actor Ben Affleck will co-star Anne Hathaway in Netflix's The Last Thing He Wanted, the big-screen adaptation of Joan Didion's book.

Mudbound director Dee Rees has been roped in to helm the project and she, along with Marco Villalobos, has adapted the script from Didion's 1996 political thriller.

The film's cast also includes Toby Jones, Rosie Perez, Edi Gathegi, Willem Dafoe and Mel Rodriguez, the streaming giant said in a statement.

The story follows hardscrabble journalist Elena McMahon (Hathaway) who finds herself on dangerous ground as the Iran Contra Affair's arms for drugs plot reaches its tipping point.

Rees will also produce alongside Cassian Elwes. The two earlier worked together on Mudbound. Jamin O'Brien, Wayne Godfrey, Robert Jones, Mark Lane and James Harris will executive produce the film.

The film will mark Affleck's second collaboration with Netflix. He will next be seen opposite Charlie Hunnam and Oscar Isaac in the streaming giant's Triple Frontier.