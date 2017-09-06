After The Kapil Sharma Show goes off air, Kiku Sharda reveals details about his new show

Now that Kapil Sharma has taken a sabbatical due to health issues, his partner in crime, Kiku Sharda has moved on to a new show. The comedian will now be seen in SAB TV's new series 'Partner' along with legendary comedian Johnny Lever

In an interview to IANS, Kiku confirmed the news saying, "“Yes, The Kapil Sharma Show is on a break because of Kapil’s health issues. Right now for some weeks I plan to take it easy. But in mid-September I start shooting for my new show for SAB TV. I was supposed to do this new show alongside Kapil’s show. But now I will shoot only for the SAB TV show."

Initially what was meant to be a small break will extend to become a permanent feature. Introducing Johnny Lever and Kiku Sharda as new comedian jodi, the show is directed by Paritosh Painter.

After rumours of Kapil's tantrums and arrogance and even the mid-air fight with Suni Grover, The Kapil Sharma Show wrapped up inspite of an extremely successful innings on weekend TV. Kiku has stood by Kapil in his tough times and was even a part of his journey from 'The Comedy Night with Kapil' to 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He even tweeted, "Thank you for all the love, we shall be back"

This is what it is. We shall be back thanks for all the love @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/lDiQksph3B — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) September 1, 2017

Before Kiku Sharda's new beginings on telly, the actor is spending quality time with his family. He said, "I always spend a good amount of time with my family. So they aren’t complaining. But they soon will start cribbing when I start the daily.”