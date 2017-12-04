After Sunny Leone & Bipasha Basu, Rakhi Sawant becomes brand ambassador for a condom brand

We have already seen Sunny Leone and married couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover raising temperatures with their steamy condom ads. Now it's time to make way for Rakhi Sawant.

Once upon a time, this reality TV star enjoyed popularity like no one else. But even there is too much competition around, she is not ready to give up yet. No! not yet. Just a few months back Rakhi was seen flaunting her look for the role of Honeypreet Insaan in a film based on Gurmeet Ram Rahim's life. Now she is back as the face of Beboy Condoms. The controversial actress says the country needs more condom ads and promotions, and endorsing the brand is like participating in a social cause.

"I feel great becoming the face of Beboy Condoms. I feel we need more condom advertisements and promotions. It will help to reduce the number of victims of sexual diseases. I don't know how people are going to judge me but for me, it's no less than any social activity," Rakhi said in a statement.

Even when she is endorsing safe sex, motormouth Sawant also feels that pleasure is equally important. " Luckily, condoms offer both. They come in lots of different styles, shapes and textures. I feel we need to understand that the topic of sex is not embarrassing but really helpful in preventing rape cases and all," she said.

Keeping up her way of quirky ways, Rakhi even posted a video with the condom she is endorsing.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently in Goa attending the wedding celebration of comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Her Instagram account is flooded with her pictures as she poses with all the celebrities present at the do.