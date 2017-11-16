After Bigg Boss 11, Dhinchak Pooja roped in for another TV show

Singing sensation Dhinchak Pooja, known for her songs like Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj and Dilon Ka Shooter, was last seen as a wild card entry on Bigg Boss 11 but evicted from the house after a brief stint. But now her fans have a reason to rejoice.

As per a report in the Times of India, Dhinchak Pooja aka Pooja Jain has bagged another TV show. Apparently, she will next be seen on Colors TV's another show Entertainment Ki Raat, which is a mix of rap contest and roasting.

The promos of the show are currently on air and popular TV celebs like Ravi Dubey, Mouni Roy, Aditya Narayan, Dipika Kakar along with others, can be seen poking fun at each other. It seems Dhinchak Pooja is the latest contestant to be roped in by the makers.

"Dhinchak Pooja created quite a stir after her entry on the controversial reality series. Hence, we are roping her for Entertainment Ki Raat. The show is all about having fun and she fits it perfectly. She has given a nod for the show and once she is back from Delhi we will start shooting with her.", sources close to the leading daily informed.

While she couldn’t stay the Bigg Boss house for long, Dhinchak Pooja managed to create a stir, be it for her antics, her innumerable fights or her link-up with Luv Tyagi.