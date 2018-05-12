Naagin actress Adaa Khan: My ex-boyfriend cheated on me thrice!

Popular TV actress Adaa Khan recently poured her heart out to Rajeev Khandelwal in his new chat show 'JuzzBaatt… Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak'. The Naagin actress opened up about her bitter relationship with her ex-boyfriend Ankit Gera and how it made her lose faith in love. Adaa said, “When it comes to love, I have had a very terrible experience in the past. My ex-boyfriend cheated on me and still, I forgave him thrice. But after a point, I knew that I had to let it go. Love is not a priority for me.”

When Adaa was still grappling with the demise of her mother, her then-boyfriend Ankit was allegedly double-timing her with Roopal Tyagi. After having forgiven him thrice, the actress reached a point when she realized it wasn't worth it. But the entire experience of being unlucky in love obviously scarred her for life. She later even confessed becoming suicidal. Despite being heart-broken Adaa handled that phase with appreciable maturity and grace. In a way, it helped the 29-year-old actress become the woman-of-steel that she is today.

What's amazing is that there is no apparent animosity between Ankit and Adaa, today. “With Adaa it was a serious relationship. She is a very nice girl. I respect and cherish those four years we spent together. I wish her all the best in life,” Ankit told Hindustan Times in a 2017 interview.

Talking about whether he is still in touch with her, he said, “Adaa and I share a common circle of friends. So we do meet each other at common gatherings and various parties. There are no hard feelings between us. We still talk to each other.”