Aamir Khan to return to TV with his show 'Satyamev Jayate' next year?

This year, especially the last quarter of the year, will see all the movie superstars coming back to TV in a big way. Amitabh Bachchan returned to the small screen after three years as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Akshay Kumar, too, is making a comeback three years after Dare 2 Dance, to judge The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Shah Rukh Khan, last seen hosting India Poochega Sabse Shaana Kaun, will be back; this time as the Ted Talks India host and Salman Khan has just launched the 11th season of Bigg Boss that has become synonymous with him. The only biggie missing in action on the small-screen is Aamir Khan, who made his debut with the talk show Satyamev Jayate in 2012. And now, we hear, the Dangal actor will be back with his show next year.

Ready for encore

Says a source, “The show got rave reviews and garnered a lot of goodwill for Aamir and the channel. It’s a concept that the makers want to revive. It was always in the pipeline, but Aamir who works only on one project at a time was busy with his films. However, now talks are on for the show’s next season. Currently, the actor is shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan, but once he wraps it up, he is likely to focus on his show before starting his next film. The team has started doing the research for the topics that will be covered in the upcoming season. While nothing is finalised yet, Satyamev Jayate is likely to be aired any time between January to March 2018. Right now, with Akshay and Shah Rukh’s shows coming up, there is no slot for Aamir’s show. Even the actor is busy with his film, so if all goes well it will be in the beginning of next year.”

For a cause

So far, three seasons — the second season was aired in two instalments — of the show that focusses on sensitive social issues such as female foeticide, child sexual abuse, honour killings, domestic violence, etc. have aired. Such was the reach and popularity of the show that Time magazine featured Aamir on the cover with the tag line, “Khan’s Quest. He is breaking the Bollywood mold by tackling India’s social evils. Can an actor change a nation?” Last year, Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao launched the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup as part of the Paani Foundation in association with the Government of Maharashtra to work towards solving the water crisis in the state.