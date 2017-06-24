Build a resume before you can be picky, says 'Glow' star Alison Brie

The Community star added that it is difficult to stick to your principles in Hollywood.

Actress Alison Brie says in order to continue getting acting jobs in Hollywood, one has had to sacrifice their principles sometime.

The 34-year-old actress says things get difficult, especially for a newcomer, as they do not have the option to reject the type of roles being offered to them, reported The Independent.

"No one wants to be out of work! Certainly, when you're just starting out, it's hard to say no to things, particularly when no one knows who you are.

"You need to build a resume before you can be picky. There's a risk of never doing anything if you say no too many times the doors stop opening for you at all. So it can be scary," says Brie.

The actress, who stars in Netflix's new series GLOW, also known as "Glorious Ladies Of Wrestling", says one can always hope to draw inspiration from one of the characters they end up portraying.

"... You can find values in roles that you may have thought would not be valuable. As a woman, of course, you want to play meaty roles. I've learnt a lot from roles that seem less interesting on the surface, but that poses a bigger challenge to me and I end up growing as an actor," she says.