24 hours inside the Bigg Boss house

I have been a huge fan of Bigg Boss, right from its inception. So, when I was informed about the BB11 experiential, I immediately changed my travel plans and pushed my trip by a day to accommodate this. We were inside the house for 24 hours and here’s how the day spanned...

8am: A car was sent for me by the channel and the journey to Lonavla took me around three hours.

11am: I enter the sets, and after a few registrations, I am made to sit in the training room, where all the journos entering the house, would be briefed. I see some known faces and some who I haven’t met before. Since I’m extremely talkative and friendly, I started bonding with all the contestants.

1pm: Komal (from PTI) and I were blindfolded and made to walk through a maze. We were the fourth pair to enter the house. We made an entry through a secret door in the bedroom. After getting in, we figured that the creative team had divided 14 of us into two groups of seven. One half was allowed to use the living room space and the garden while we were locked inside the bedroom.

2pm: Bigg Boss removes the blinders, and the bedroom door is opened. Immediately, we check the whole house. This year, there’s a lot of pop art and colour splashed everywhere around. While we all love the jungle theme in the bathroom, we are disturbed by the kaalkothri which is underground with very little breathing and viewing space.

2-3pm: Bigg Boss welcomes all of us and asks us to gather in the living room. We are asked to name two qualities that we hate in the person sitting to our right.

3pm: Lunch is served.

3.30 pm: Bigg Boss calls us in pairs and asks to nominate one person we want to evict from the house. Three people who got the votes — Arundhuti, Dilip, and Zara — are eliminated from the house. We are shocked.

4pm-5.30pm: We are all in the bedroom thinking that the evicted contestants must have been taken to some secret room, from where they can see us. Soon we started playing games like word association.

5.30-6pm: The evening snacks along with tea and coffee is provided.

6pm: Bigg Boss calls me to the nomination room and gives me a file. The file has a letter with a task written on it. According to the letter, the evicted contestants are in the padosi house and they were asked to name five people from the ones remaining in this house, who they think were responsible for their ouster. Renil, Upma, Geetika, Amit, and obviously me were named. What was the task? For an hour, we will be puppets in their hands. They can give us any task to do, which we have to finish and entertain them. For the next hour, we aren’t allowed to move out of stage, not even for loo breaks. The ones who fail and are named by the padosis will be locked up inside the jail.

6.30-7.30pm: It’s task time. While they give Renil the highest number of tasks (four), we get two each. I am asked to finish six bananas along with spilling a secret from my personal or professional life. I complete both and I am announced safe while Renil and Upma are sent to the jail.

7.30-8.30pm: Chatting and cracking jokes about how the evicted contestants took revenge.

8.30pm: The padosis re-enter and tell us to take Renil and Upma out of jail.

8.30-10pm: Renil decides to play a game, where he asks everyone pointed personal questions about heir love and sex life.

10pm: Dinner is served and soon after, the big first fight inside the house happens between Zara and Renil.

11pm-1am: Komal, Renil, Kiran, Shruti, Upma and I start talking about the whole decision to put Renil and Upma inside the jail which we all thought was not the correct thing. Later Arundhuti and I get into a big fight.

1am-2am: The whole group, barring a few of them, gather to talk about their ghastly experiences and share horror stories.

8am-10am: The next morning, they played a hit Punjabi track to which I go ballistic dancing.

10 am: I imitate every contestant, with the others guessing who I’m actually mimicking or enacting.

11am: We start a round of hide-and-seek followed by a game of bhaaga douri, not realising one of us would end up severely injured inside the house. Mayank ends up with a severe gash on his wrist.

12pm: Bigg Boss announces that our time inside the house is over and we pack our bags to leave. We had our share of fun, fight, drama, as well as injuries, wonder what the contestants will be up to, for the next three months.