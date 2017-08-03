WATCH: Hyperloop pod travels 192mph in maiden journey

Date published: Thursday, 3 August 2017 - 4:21pm IST | Place: Mumbai | Agency: AFP Relax News

Hyperloop One, which is developing a system theorized by entrepreneur Elon Musk, said that a test last week of a full hyperloop system at its private facility in the desert near Las Vegas was a success, hitting record speeds. The hyperloop system is designed to send pods carrying cargo or people through low-pressure tubes for long distances at passenger jet speeds.

Hyperloop One early this year disclosed a list of locations around the world vying to put near-supersonic rail transit system to the test. Viable submissions had to be condoned by government agencies that would likely be involved in regulating and, ideally, funding the futuristic rail. It was expected to be several years before a hyperloop system was up and running. The startup set a goal of having one running by 2021.

It has raised more than $160 million, was set on an idea laid out by billionaire Elon Musk, the entrepreneur behind electric car company Tesla and private space exploration endeavor SpaceX. Pods would rocket along rails through reduced-pressure tubes at speeds of 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) per hour. Hyperloop One says the system offers better safety than passenger jets, lower build and maintenance costs than high-speed trains, and energy usage, per person, that is similar to a bicycle.