Zomato hacked: Here’s what you should do if you have an account

Restaurant discovery and food ordering platform Zomato has suffered a security breach with over 17 million accounts of users now being sold on the dark web.

According to Hackeread, a vendor going by the online handle of ‘nclay’ claimed to have hacked Zomato and is selling the data of its 17 million registered users, on a popular dark web marketplace. Although the company stated that the passwords were encrypted, and all payment details attached to Zomato accounts are safe, there are a few steps you should follow, just to be on safer side.

Reset your passwords

The most important point; reset your password immediately. The first thing that hackers target is your account details. If you have trouble resetting your password, or the e-mail associated with the account is not working, try looking for an account recovery option. Make sure you don’t use easy passwords such as ‘1234’ or any passwords from the past. Try to add numbers, spaces, and other characters to make it complicated. Lastly, if you are using the same password for other accounts, you must change your other account passwords to a different one.

Verify account details

Make sure to check if all your accounts details stand correct. For instance, check your delivery address and contact number. Make sure to check that you haven’t given authorization to any third-party apps. If the hacker has gained access to your e-mail, they can use your e-mail address as a way to setup new accounts. Hence, make sure to check your inbox, sent items, and trash for any new account notifications.

De-authorize all your social-media apps

This is an important step. It is advised to de-authorize all the associated apps that use that account for login, such as Google, Facebook, Twitter and others. It might be stressful to re-authorize them but it’s definitely worth the trouble.

Let your friends know that you may have been hacked

Inform all your contacts that you have been hacked. Hackers could have also gained access to other accounts by using affiliated accounts since people are not as suspicious of e-mails coming from someone they know. You can also post messages on social media to let your friends know that your account has been hacked.