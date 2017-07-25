Yupp TV partners with Flowers TV, latter now available in North America

Global leader of Over-the-top content (OTT) YuppTV on Tuesday announced that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with FlowersTV, for the expat community in North America.

With this partnership in place, FlowersTV will be available for viewing in geographies other than North America on a non-exclusive basis.

?Flowers TV is recognized for creating strong, entertaining and riveting Malayalam content. We are affirmative that the expat community in North America and across the globe would be happy to watch their favourite Malayalam content,? said Uday Reddy, founder and CEO, YuppTV.

?At FlowersTV, it has been our constant endeavour to evolve with time and provide our viewers with the best content that they are looking for, both entertainment and otherwise. The association will enable us to reach out to new users, along with giving them access to our shows to watch at their convenience,? added Sreekandan Nair, MD, FlowersTV.

FlowersTV is a 24-hour premium Malayalam entertainment channel that offers a vivid collection of shows, serials, movies, music and other content in Malayalam.

