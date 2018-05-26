YouTube extends messaging to web

YouTube's mobile-only messaging feature has now been extended to the web version as well.

With the messaging feature, you will be able to chat with your friends right on YouTube.com, The Verge reported. The conversations will be accessible from the chat bubble icon next to the notifications bell on the upper right corner while the chat history will pop up on the bottom left of the screen.

You will be able to share content into private conversations using the share button under any YouTube video and select a contact. You can react with hearts to like a video or message in the chat.