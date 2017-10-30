Xiaomi Mi Max 2 receives a permanent price cut in India

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has received a price cut in India. The 32GB storage variant will now be available at Rs 13,999 while the 64GB storage variant will be available at Rs 15,999.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has received a price cut in India. The 32GB storage variant will now be available at Rs 13,999 while the 64GB storage variant will be available at Rs 15,999. Xiaomi VP and Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain confirmed in a tweet, "BIG now costs less! Announcing a permanent price drop of ₹1000 on both variants on #MiMax2 The best selling >6" phone! Get one today."

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.44-inch full-HD display with a 1080x1920 pixel resolution. It is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB RAM. It includes an internal storage of 64GB and can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. The device comes equipped with a 12MP rear camera with a Sony IMX386 sensor along with 5MP front-facing camera.

Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v4.2 and GPS/ A-GPS. Running Android 7.1.1 Nougat, it is backed by a 5,300mAh battery and is rated to deliver up to 2 days of battery life.

The device also supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 which allows you to charge up to 68 per cent in 1 hour, claims the company. Additionally, the device features Parallel Charging which implies that you can continue to use the device while charging too.