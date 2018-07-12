Xiaomi Mi A2 with 5.99-inch full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 660 SoC to launch on July 24

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Mi A2 soon, which is rumoured to be the global variant of the Mi 6X.Recently, Xiaomi India in a tweet shared a 'global event' in Madrid, Spain on July 24, where the device is expected to be unveiled. However, apart from the fact that it will be a new Mi-Series model, no other information was provided.

In terms of rumoured specifications, the device will most likely feature a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. It is expected to be available in three storage options – 32GB, 64GB and 128GB.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo with Android One on top, it will come equipped with a dual rear camera set up - 12MP primary sensor with LED flash along with a 20MP secondary sensor. It will also include a 20MP front-facing camera. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS and USB Type-C. A 3010mAh battery completes the package.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has experienced a meteoric rise after it launched its first smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 3 in the Indian market back in 2014. It has been four years and the company has taken on the competition to local as well as other Chinese smartphone makers while taking the fight to industry giants such as Samsung and Lenovo-owned Motorola. Similar to previous years, the company is holding an anniversary celebration sale to celebrate four years of the company India. The company has announced that it will kick-off its Mi4You sale event from July 10 till July 12.

The sale began from 4PM on July 10 and it will include some great deals. According to the Mi4You website on Mi India website, the company will hold “Rs 4 Flash sale”, “Blink & Miss Deals”, “12 PM Blockbusters”, “Mi Anniversary Specials”, and “Grab Coupons”. The company has also added a game “Find the Hidden 4’s” which links to a mobile-only game that can only be accessed using the “Mi Store” app on Android and iOS. As part of the game, you need to find the digit “4” that is hidden in a number of scenes. The game gives users “the chance to win Mi MIX 2, Redmi Y2 and other exciting prizes” according to the description of the game.