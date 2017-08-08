Xiaomi may introduce the Mi Note 3 as soon as this month

Xiaomi might introduce the Mi Note 3, sooner than the last model was announced. The Mi Note 2 was announced in October last year, and its successor may be unveiled this month itself!

According to sources inside Xiaomi's supply chain, the Mi Note 3 could be made official this month, or during next month. The report points out that the company might ditch LG’s dual-curved OLED panel and opt for Samsung’s 2K OLED panel instead. This news does not come as a surprise as there have been reports suggesting that LG’s production for their OLED panels is experiencing some delay.

Rumours suggest that the device will also sport a 5.7-inch QHD dual curved AMOLED display along with a 2560x1440 pixels resolution. Additionally, the smartphone is rumoured to come in two variants – 6GB of RAM/128 internal storage and 8GB of RAM/256GB of internal storage. The first variant could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 processor while the latter could be powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 processor.

Running Android 7.1.1, it will include the latest version of MIUI 9 on top. Lastly, it will be backed up by a 4070mAh able battery and may also come with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging. The 6GB RAM model may be priced around $599 (approximately Rs 38,000) while the 8GB RAM model may be priced at $699 (approximately ​Rs 45,000).