Xiaomi ‘Diwali with Mi’ Sale: Deals on Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A starting September 27

Xiaomi is having a ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale starting September 27 to September 29 on mi.com at 10AM where it would offer huge discounts on products such as smartphones and accessories.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi is offering a price cut of Rs 100 and Rs 2000 for the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant and the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. The Lake Blue color variant of the Redmi Note 4 (4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage) will be available at Rs 12,999. In terms of specifications, the smartphone will feature a 5-inch HD display with a 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor and includes a microSD card which can be further expanded up to 128GB. Running Android 6.0 Marshmallow with MIUI 8 on top, the device comes equipped with a 13MP rear camera with dual-LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and PDAF along with a 5MP front-facing camera. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.1, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n. A 4100mAh battery completes the package.

Are you ready for our biggest sale ever? This September 27th, come and celebrate #DiwaliWithMi with amazing offers on Xiaomi products! pic.twitter.com/gdhQ1CskcJ — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 23, 2017

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

The smartphone will also be available during the sale – Rs 5,999 for the 16GB variant and Rs 6,999 for the 32GB storage variant. Based on a 5-inch HD screen (720x1280), a Quad-core 1.4GHz 64-bit processor based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 platform, an Adreno 308 GPU, 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage, it’s a balanced blend of features and performance that is rare to find in its particular price range. However its 3,120mAH battery is the kicker -- power that the company claims is good for seven days of standby time. The new MIUI 8 also has the unique ability to maintain two separate accounts of popular apps on the same phone, including Facebook, WhatsApp etc.

Xiaomi Redmi 4

Xiaomi has announced up to Rs 1500 off on the Xiaomi Redmi 4 and will be available for all three storage variants in India. The Redmi 4 sports a 5-inch HD IPS display powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, paired with 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM options. Just like the Redmi 4A, it includes expandable storage up to 128GB. Coming to the camera, the phone features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. Running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with MIUI 8 on top, it is backed up by a 4100mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

The smartphone will be available at Rs 12,999 for the 32GB storage variant, Rs 14,999 for the 64GB storage variant. The smartphone receives a price drop of Rs 2,000 respectively. In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.44-inch full-HD display with a 1080x1920 pixel resolution. It is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB RAM. It includes an internal storage of 64GB and can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. The device comes equipped with a 12MP rear camera with a Sony IMX386 sensor along with 5MP front-facing camera. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v4.2 and GPS/ A-GPS. Running Android 7.1.1 Nougat, it is backed by a 5,300mAh battery and is rated to deliver up to 2 days of battery life. The device also supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 which allows you to charge up to 68 per cent in 1 hour, claims the company. Additionally, the device features Parallel Charging which implies that you can continue to use the device while charging too.

Accessories

The Mi Headphones Comfort White headphones will receive a discount of Rs 300 and will be available at Rs 2,699. The Xiaomi 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 (White) will receive a discount of Rs 400 and will be available at Rs 1,799. The Mi Air Purifier 2 also receives a discount of Rs 1500 and will now be available at Rs 8,499.