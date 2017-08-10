World-beating fidget spinner designed by Japan, spins for 12 minutes

Japan based company claims to have developed a fidget spinner that whirls longer than any other spinner available in market.

While 2017 witnessed a new way to fidget around with a must-have toy, NSK a machinery maker company utilised their ball bearings to make the best spinner of all times. Company claims that this newly developed fidget spinner whirls longer than any other spinner i.e. 12 minutes and more.

Ideally the fidget spinners in the market rotate on their own for a few minutes at most. NSK with the help of the ball bearings, used in space satellites and computer disks, made the most fast and furious spinner. "We're confident that ours is the longest spinner around," said Toshikazu Ishii, president of NSK Micro Precision. “The secret lies in the way it is designed,” he added. The Saturn spinner was put to test and it amazingly whirled over 13 minutes.

The gadget is designed at a factory near Tokyo and is made of heavy brass frame and light aluminium ball bearing to increase centrifugal force. Well, all you need to do so is shed around $157 to own this one of the most expensive fidgeters so far.