Wi-Fi will now get a massive security update and it will be harder to hack

Wi-Fi in our everyday existence has become indispensable and it is after 14 years that the body governing the technology has finally decided to up its security.

Wi-Fi Alliance has launched the new WPA3 security protocol which promises more security for personal and enterprise networks, Mashable reported. One of the biggest improvements in the protocol arriving after 14 years is that it fixes a flaw that allowed hackers to guess your Wi-Fi password for as many times as they wanted. With WPA3, one will get a single password attempt or physically interact with the Wi-Fi device if the password is incorrect.

According to recent reports, Delhiites may get free Wi-Fi facility at public places next year as the public works department has set a target of launching the pilot projet for the same on March 31 next year.

According to the Delhi government's "outcome budget" under which various departments set target for executing their schemes and projects, tenders for providing free Wi-Fi facility will be awarded by September this year. Free Wi-Fi at public places across the city was one of Aam Aadmi Party's key poll promises. In March this year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that Wi-Fi project, which was earlier with the information and technology (IT) department, has been given to the PWD to "expedite" the work.

However in the 'risk factor column' in the outcome budget, the PWD said that in the meeting on March 27 this year, the department had intimated that the it will not be able to execute Wi-Fi project due to "non-availability of sufficient staff" and "no expertise" in this field. The department said the expected date for issue of request for proposals (RFP) is June 30, 2018. It also said that expected date for "commissioning of Wi-Fi hotspots at pilot stage" is March 31, 2019.

With inputs from ANI