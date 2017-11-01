WhatsApp's 'Delete for Everyone' feature is now available to all: Here's how it works

WhatsApp has officially rolled out the ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature to all users. The update is now available for the latest versions of Android, iPhone, and Windows Phones.

WhatsApp mentioned in a blog, “Starting today you can now delete messages you sent by mistake — whether to one person or an entire group. Here's how it works: tap and hold on the message, choose Delete, and then, Delete for everyone.”

Users will have 7 minutes to delete the message after it was sent. Messages that have been successfully deleted for everyone will be replaced with "This message was deleted" while in a group chat, the messages will be replaced with "This message was deleted" which implies that the sender deleted their message for everyone.

The company also added, “This feature is rolling out for users around the world on the latest versions of iPhone, Android, Windows Phone as well as desktop. Both you and the message recipient must be using the latest version of WhatsApp for the message to be successfully deleted.”

Additionally, WhatsApp will soon provide a payment platform for its users. If media reports are to be believed, the company is working on the feature to enable fund transfers through chats.

The chat platform has the biggest userbase in India, due to which it has been planning to roll out this feature in the country first. The new feature will be called WhatsApp Pay, and is in its final testing phase. The Facebook-owned company has reportedly tied up with SBI, ICICI and HDFC as the bank partners for the feature, which will essentially work on a UPI based payment method.

The feature will also reveal a 'Rupees' symbol under the 'Attachment' option in a WhatsApp chat. Using the Rupee symbol, users can transfer money via one-step simple process by entering the amount to be transferred and the required UPI too.