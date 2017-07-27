WhatsApp now has 1 billion daily active users worldwide

The most popular messaging app in the world, WhatsApp has announced that it now has 1 billion daily active users on its service.

The company stated in a blog, “As we celebrate this milestone, we’re committed more than ever to bringing you more useful features to enjoy, while delivering the reliability, simplicity, and security you expect with WhatsApp. Thank you for your continued support.”

WhatsApp also stated that the monthly active user base increased to 1.3 billion. Now, almost 55 billion messages are shared every day while 1 billion videos are shared per day and 4.5 billion photos are shared per day, in 60 supported languages.

“Whether it’s sharing personalized photos and videos, connecting through video calling, or keeping friends updated throughout the day with Status, communicating on WhatsApp has never been easier or more personal. We are humbled that so many people are using these new features to connect with one another in their own special way”, the company added.

WhatsApp for iOS will soon allow users to watch YouTube videos directly within the app. Up until now, users would have to leave the app to watch the video. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is currently in the works and isn’t available for the public right now.

The new 2.17.40 version of the iPhone app will also allow users to inch on the video to expand it. Also, the feature may only come to the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. This is because; these devices have significantly bigger screens, which is important for this particular feature to work well. At the moment, there is no information provided as to when these features will make its way to Android.

Whatsapp will now also allow users to share any type of document file. Initially, users could only share PDFs. However, there is a catch. Users can't share files above 100MB in size. It has also introduced the feature of shared media bundling, which will enable users to see all of their pictures and videos in the in-app camera by swiping up. So users can see the pictures in a single page with the help of this media bundling feature.

Apart from that, Whatsapp will now not compress pictures sent to you by friends and acquaintances. It will retain the original size of the picture, so enjoy them in their full pixel glory. Also readers can now format text, by making them bold, italicized or strikethrough. Many of these features were earlier available as Beta rollout.