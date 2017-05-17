Whatsapp down for a while, panic on social media

Things got crazy on Wednesday as users were unable to send messages on Whatsapp.

Things got crazy on Wednesday when the world realised that Whatsapp was down with users across the world reporting problems with sending messages on the service.

The app, which is used by a billion people worldwide, was down on Wednesday evening. Users were unable to send or receive texts.

Down Detector wrote: "Whatsapp is having issues since 22:40. Are you also affected?"

The issue seems to have been resolved in India in a bit, and users were about to send and receive messages around 22:50.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.17.193: if you want to check the system status, you have to tap on "Contact Us". pic.twitter.com/1WzwOavSn7 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 17, 2017

Is whatsapp down again or is my wifi bugging ? #whatsapp — Melissa Teixeira (@Mxlissat) May 17, 2017

Me running to Twitter to see if any one else #Whatsapp is down#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/bhBnKugzTq — ㅤㅤ saw justin (@lasuaollg) May 17, 2017

Love #twitter... Now i know for sure #whatsapp is down and it isn't a bad wifi connection #whatsappdown — marjolein germeraad (@mayootje1980) May 17, 2017