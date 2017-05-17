Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score
Whatsapp down

Whatsapp down for a while, panic on social media

Whatsapp down (File Photo)
alt DNA Web Team | Wed, 17 May 2017-10:52pm , DNA webdesk

Things got crazy on Wednesday as users were unable to send messages on Whatsapp.

Things got crazy on Wednesday when the world realised that Whatsapp was down with users across the world reporting problems with sending messages on the service.

The app, which is used by a billion people worldwide, was down on Wednesday evening. Users were unable to send or receive texts.

Down Detector wrote: "Whatsapp is having issues since 22:40. Are you also affected?"

The issue seems to have been resolved in India in a bit, and users were about to send and receive messages around 22:50.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read