What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23, at an event in New York. Serial tipster Evan Blass stated that the device will be available for pre-orders the next day. According to reports, the device will hit stores on September 15.

Rumours so far

In terms of specifications, the device is expected to feature a 6.3-inch 2K+ Super AMOLED display along with an aspect ratio of 18:5:9. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with the company’s in-house Exynos 8895 chipset variant as well. It is said to sport 6GB of RAM.

The upcoming smartphone will come equipped with two 12MP dual pixel sensor and OIS. It is expected to be backed up by a 3300mAh battery. It will most likely be available in Black, Blue and Gold colour variants.

In the past, OnLeaks published images and renders of the alleged device as well. The front panel of the device shows off with almost no side bezels and minimal top and bottom bezels. You can also spot the horizontal dual camera setup at the back while the fingerprint scanner is located right at the top centre at the back. Towards the bottom, you can spot a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, the S Pen slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack slot.