What is Sarahah and why are people going crazy about this messaging app?

Do we really need another messaging app?

Apps come and go and some of them become viral instantly. The latest app that everyone is going crazy about is Sarahah, an app whose website version was already popular in the Middle East

Since its release in June, the app has reportedly been downloaded 5 million times on Google Play and Apple’s App Store. An anonymous messaging app, Sarahah has gone viral at a time where we already have a gazillion apps like Whatsapp, Facebook messenger, Instagram, Snapchat and Telegram. In some ways, the app is reminiscent of Secret, where users spilled dirty secrets about other Twitter users. Loosely meaning honesty in Arabic, Sarahah has also raised worries about online bullying.

How to download Sarahah

Simply go to either Play Store or App store, download the app or go to the website, and create an account, and once you’re in you can send anyone a message. Currently, users can’t reply to messages but Sarahah is looking to the possibility of adding this feature.

According to the app’s website, “Sarahah helps you in discovering your strengths and areas for improvement by receiving honest feedback from your employees and your friends in a private manner”. The app was originated by Saudi Arabian developer Zain al-Abidin Tawfiq to give anonymous feedback to bosses without worrying about the consequences. Basically, an anonymous version of Slack.

Will Sarahah show the identity of senders?

Sarahah won't disclose the identity of the logged-in senders to users except with their consent.

Is Sarahah a hacker?!

Sarahah doesn't steal data but websites and apps impersonating Sarahah could do that

Can Sarahah visitors view my messages?

They can't as long as you don't share your messages

Is there a Sarahah mobile app?

Yes, the official Sarahah app is on Google Play and App Store

Can I respond to messages?

You can't respond to messages now.