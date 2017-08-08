Vodafone introduces new Rs 7 'Super Hour' plan, offers unlimited calls, data

Vodafone is now offering a new plan for its prepaid customers starting at just Rs 7. The new "Super Hour" plan will offer benefits such as unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone local calls and unlimited 4G/3G data for one hour. Additionally, the company is also offering a plan for Rs 21. Via this plan, the company offers unlimited 4G/3G data for one hour. The offer is not applicable for Unlimited Data pack users.

The one-hour duration will be activated from the time the pack is active in Vodafone systems. However, the particular scheme is not applicable in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The offers are valid till December 1, 2017.

Recently, Vodafone also introduced a voice and data plan for prepaid users. The new plan, priced at Rs 244, will offer 1GB of 3G or 4G data per day along with unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone calls, for 70 days. However, the company is rolling out this offer to only new customers, and existing customers cannot take advantage of the new plan. Additionally, the 70-day validity will be available for the first recharge. From the second recharge onwards, it would come down to 35 days. The company is also offering 5 percent cash back on the plan via its app in the form of Rs 9.70 talk-time.

Vodafone has also launched another plan, priced at Rs 346 with a validity of 56 days. With this plan, users get 56GB data with a cap of 1GB per day along with unlimited voice calls to any network. However, voice calls will only be limited to 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes per week respectively. The 5 percent cash back on this pack comes in the form of a talk time of Rs 17.30.