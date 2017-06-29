U-Dictionary gets multitasking for other apps, adds floating bubble

translation New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI-NewsVoir): NetEase, the world?s number two app developer, recently announced that its U-Dictionary app is introducing multitasking with other apps.

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI-NewsVoir): NetEase, the world?s number two app developer, recently announced that its U-Dictionary app is introducing multitasking with other apps. Last month, U-Dictionary enabled users to get instant translation for any of the 12 Major Indian languages in a popup window by just copying a sentence or word inside any other app.

U-Dictionary app now also allows users to enable floating bubbles so that users can simply press the floating icon to see the translation after copying text while browsing, messaging or using any other app.

The floating bubble is available under the copy to Translate feature of U-Dictionary app. The feature works both ways from English to Indian language and reverse. When offline, users can find word meanings very easily using the feature. The Copy to Translate feature was earlier known as Tap to Translate feature.

According to the company, the new updates to the U-Dictionary are based on the suggestions provided by the loyal users who love U-Dictionary. The new update also comes with a UI refresh and other nifty additions to enhance the learning experience of the users.

The new layout allows easier navigation within the app and the display interface can now be chosen in any of the 15 languages, including English. Further, the Offline Download option is available on the language select page only, making it very convenient to download any of the 38 offline language packs.

?India is the fastest growing internet market in the world, showing an exceptional 30 percent increase in the internet users in a year but nine out of the ten new internet users prefer to read and talk in their native Indian language. We are committed to the evolving needs of our users who need access to the latest information and desire to communicate with others, irrespective of their language barriers. With the updates that we rolled out for U-Dictionary app today, we aim to serve billions of India by bridging the gap between their native language level and English level.? says Kshitij Kumar Parashar, Head of South Asia Marketing for U-Dictionary.

NetEase has consistently introduced amazing new features to U-Dictionary app since it won the Best Apps Award and the Best Self-Improvement App for Google Play last year. The company claims that the updates have been made in-line with the feedback of the warm and affectionate community of millions of users who are improving their English level ?efficiently and quickly? with U-Dictionary app. (ANI-NewsVoir)

