Twitter to purge locked accounts from follower count

The Twitter accounts across the globe might see a drop in their follower count as the micro-blogging site will be removing "locked accounts", which have not validate their ownership.Twitter announced, "We are committed to building trust and encouraging healthy conversation on Twitter. Follower counts should be meaningful and accurate. We are removing locked accounts from follower counts."

We are committed to building trust and encouraging healthy conversation on Twitter. Follower counts should be meaningful and accurate. We are removing locked accounts from follower counts. July 11, 2018

They further explained the terms of 'Locked account' and 'Follower count'. They wrote, "What are locked accounts? When we see sudden changes in behavior, we lock accounts. We reach out to the owners of the accounts and unless they validate the account and reset their passwords, we keep them locked with no ability to log in."

What are locked accounts? When we see sudden changes in behavior, we lock accounts. We reach out to the owners of the accounts and unless they validate the account and reset their passwords, we keep them locked with no ability to log in. — Twitter (@Twitter) July 11, 2018

"What does this mean for your follower count? Most people will see a change of four followers or fewer; others with larger follower counts may experience a more significant drop."

What does this mean for your follower count? Most people will see a change of four followers or fewer; others with larger follower counts may experience a more significant drop. Read more. ??https://t.co/BNPFKU7iME — Twitter (@Twitter) July 11, 2018

This comes after Twitter suspended a whopping number of accounts between May and June this year. Last week, Twitter announced new measures to keep in check the spamming and malicious automation.

For Twitter users who were at the receiving end of the age restriction-based ban by the company, here's some good news. Twitter will be restoring accounts which were locked because of the new EU privacy rules and the company's own rules for users under 13 years of age, Cnet reported.

Due to the new rules, Twitter ended up locking out those accounts which were identified as under-13 at the time of creation. However, those users are now old enough to use the platform.

With inputs from ANI