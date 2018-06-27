Twitter strengthens security with USB key verification support

Twitter wants to help you secure your account with a new way that will be part of the existing two-factor authentication method.

Given that smartphones are vulnerable to theft or software crashes, Twitter is now allowing you to use a USB security key such as Yubikey to doubly secure your account, Engadget reported. With the physical key, you will be able to sign in to your Twitter account. It is helpful in instances where you are unable to use your phone for the text-based security key.

Recently, researchers at University of Bristol in the UK used artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse aggregated and anonymised Twitter content sampled every hour over the course of four years across 54 of the country's largest cities to determine if our thinking modes change collectively.

The study published in the journal PLOS ONE, revealed different emotional and cognitive modalities in our thoughts by identifying variations in language through tracking the use of specific words across the Twitter sample which are associated with 73 psychometric indicators, and are used to help interpret information about our thinking style. At 6 am, analytical thinking was shown to peak, the words and language at this time were shown to correlate with a more logical way of thinking. However, in the evenings and nights this thinking style changed to a more emotional and existential one.

Although 73 different psychometric quantities were tracked, the team found there were just two independent underlying factors that explained most of the temporal variations across the data. The first factor, with a peak expression time starting at around 5 am to 6 am, linked with measures of analytical thinking through the high use of nouns, articles and prepositions, which has been related, in other studies, to intelligence, improved class performance and education.

With inputs from ANI