Twitter is currently testing 'Promoted Trend Spotlight' ads in Explore tab

Ads on Twitter are set to become more prevalent than before as the company is testing ads in its Explore tab. Twitter is testing Promoted Trend Spotlight ads which place a visual banner with a GIF or image background over Explore, TechCrunch reported.

These are visible for the first two times you visit the tab that day before going back to the Trends list. Once you tap on it, a feed of tweets with that headline is shown. Twitter accounts across the globe might see a drop in their follower count as the micro-blogging site will be removing "locked accounts", which have not validate their ownership.

Twitter announced, "We are committed to building trust and encouraging healthy conversation on Twitter. Follower counts should be meaningful and accurate. We are removing locked accounts from follower counts."

They further explained the terms of 'Locked account' and 'Follower count'. They wrote, "What are locked accounts? When we see sudden changes in behavior, we lock accounts. We reach out to the owners of the accounts and unless they validate the account and reset their passwords, we keep them locked with no ability to log in."

What does this mean for your follower count? Most people will see a change of four followers or fewer; others with larger follower counts may experience a more significant drop." This comes after Twitter suspended a whopping number of accounts between May and June this year. Last week, Twitter announced new measures to keep in check the spamming and malicious automation.

With inputs from ANI