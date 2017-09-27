Twitter increases character limit to 280 and the internet can’t keep calm!

Twitter users had mixed reactions when the social network announced that it would increase its character limit from 180 to 280. Of course, a bunch of users aren’t happy with this change and feel that the company might be losing its own appeal. Let’s take a quick look at how Twitter has reacted:

Imagine how many accidental wars Trump could start in 280 characters. https://t.co/6OT4BQAAgC — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) September 26, 2017

280 characters?! Holy shit if I could go back and edit all of my past tweets that cut off right before I reached what I actually wanted to s — michael popcorn (@Michael5SOS) September 26, 2017

Oh shit I was selected as one of the special ones to tweet in 280 characters. HAHAHA suck it losers, I feel like God right now. Wait, I'm not done, I would also like to say that all these words I'm typing right now are useless and I wasted them just because I CAN. These too, lmao — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 27, 2017

This #280characters limit is amazing but I am scared that it would give more space to President Trump to engage in Twitter spat — Haider Ali (@haidersays) September 27, 2017

Twitter may give the #280characters to everybody except trump so i can see him making a tantrum in 140 characters while we're chillin' in180 pic.twitter.com/WbI7fxz8m9 — lsy. (@seoongyeoI) September 27, 2017