Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score
Trump

Twitter implements 'safeguards' following ex-employee deactivating Donald Trump's account

Updated: Nov 4, 2017, 08:20 AM IST, ANI

Trump's account was down for 11 minutes on November 3

Twitter has implemented 'safeguards' in the wake of United States President Donald Trump?s account deactivation.

A tweet issued by Twitter's Government and Elections team said, "We have implemented safeguards to prevent this from happening again. We won?t be able to share all details about our internal investigation or updates to our security measures, but we take this seriously and our teams are on it."

A departing Twitter employee had shut down Trump's verified @realDonaldTrump account for 11 minutes.

Those who tried to access @realDonaldTrump on Twitter had to come across a "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!" message until the account was restored.

 
Comments
 

Also Read