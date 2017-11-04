Twitter implements 'safeguards' following ex-employee deactivating Donald Trump's account

Twitter has implemented 'safeguards' in the wake of United States President Donald Trump?s account deactivation.

A tweet issued by Twitter's Government and Elections team said, "We have implemented safeguards to prevent this from happening again. We won?t be able to share all details about our internal investigation or updates to our security measures, but we take this seriously and our teams are on it."

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Update: We have implemented safeguards to prevent this from happening again. We won’t be able to share all details about our internal investigation or updates to our security measures, but we take this seriously and our teams are on it. https://t.co/8EfEzHvB7p — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

A departing Twitter employee had shut down Trump's verified @realDonaldTrump account for 11 minutes.

Those who tried to access @realDonaldTrump on Twitter had to come across a "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!" message until the account was restored.