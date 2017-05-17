Travkart, Sparkleminds tie-up to offer franchising opportunity to travel

Travkart on Wednesday announced its partnership with Sparkleminds to offer franchising opportunities to travel agents in Tier II and Tier III cities.

While Sparkleminds will provide them with end-to-end assistance in establishing and managing the franchise, Travkart will aim to create franchises in PAN India with initial focus on North and East India and hopes to create four franchises by the next quarter and 100 franchises by 2020.

A micro website will be created for each franchisee/travel agent to ensure differentiation, flexibility and affordable pricing based on the region of operation. In addition, Travkart will handle the digital marketing and social media management for its franchisees, creating a separate Facebook page for each city to help travel agents connect and interact with locals.

All travel agents need to do to apply for a Travkart franchise is fill and submit the application form online on the Travkart website. Once they are selected as a franchisee, they will receive comprehensive assistance through the franchising process which would include step-by-step franchise management training to local partners by a qualified franchise manager.

Sparkleminds will further assist Travkart to build the support systems that these travel agents franchises would need and help build trust among regional travel agents as well as customers.

?Through our partnership with Sparkleminds, we want to ensure a seamless process of recruiting the right franchises and managing them well for their success. Their expertise in working with local and regional franchise brands will help us create the correct systems and processes and build trust among agents and customers,? said co-founder Travkart.com, Manheer Singh Sethi.

?With the increase in air connectivity in many cities, we'll soon be able to scale our presence from specific northern states to build a wider, pan-India reach, apart from our virtual offices. While our primary aim is to build a countrywide market presence for Travkart, selling Indian and global destinations will be the driving force of our expansion plans,? added Sethi.

?We are delighted that Travkart has selected Sparkleminds to help accelerate its expansion across India and are excited to have completed their franchise model creation and are now beginning the recruitment of travel franchises across selected regions in India,? said CEO Sparkleminds, Amit Nahar.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)