Top-end technology expected in upcoming OnePlus 5T smartphone

The OnePlus 5T -- a larger and slightly boosted version of the OnePlus 5, launched in June 2017 -- is expected to land in November. On par with market-leading smartphones, it brings top-of-the-range technology to a handset with a much more affordable price tag. The device specs have already started to leak online.

A first supposed picture of the phone was posted on Twitter by the usually well-informed American blogger Evan Blass. The OnePlus 5T pictured appears to have a borderless display, now a must-have feature for any high-end handset worthy of the name. In all likelihood, the OnePlus 5T will be in line for a 6-inch 18:9-format Full HD (2,160 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED screen, up from 5.5 inches for the current OnePlus 5.

According to many sources -- including Italian website GizChina -- the OnePlus 5T will be getting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 8GB of RAM, and could feature 20-Megapixel cameras on the front and back. Selling with 128GB of onboard storage, the phone is expected to run a new version of OxygenOS, based on Android Oreo (8.0).

Note that OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau, and brand co-founder, Carl Pei, are also busy getting the internet buzzing, vaunting the merits of the new phone by posting photos taken with the upcoming flagship on social media. It seems clear that the OnePlus 5T is hoping to rival the best phone cameras currently on the market, such as the Google Pixel 2.

The new handset could be unveiled Thursday, November 16, 2017, going on sale via the brand's official website (oneplus.net) shortly after.

OnePlus is a subsidiary of the manufacturer Oppo, which in turn belongs to the Chinese group, BBK Electronics. The brand is known for making smartphones packed with the very latest technology but with prices defying all competition.