Three alternatives to the iPhone X

The iPhone X launched on Friday for an eye-watering 1,159/1,329 euros (64GB/256GB). That means anyone who wants to spend less on a top-end smartphone with a big edge-to-edge display and the latest components has to go with an Android handset.

Samsung Galaxy S8

There are several Android phones that would be a good alternative to the iPhone X, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S8. Launched in the spring of 2017, it embodies the expertise of the South Korean phonemaker, a long-standing Apple rival. The Galaxy S8 has a curved 5.8-inch Infinity display (2960 x 1440 pixels) that covers most of its surface. It has a 12MP and an 8MP camera, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (which is expandable). It also includes an iris sensor and is supplied with AKG earphones. The Samsung Galaxy S8 is priced at 809 euros. It's still a little expensive, but less than the S8+ (6.2-inch) at 909 euros and the Galaxy note 8 (6.3-inch), which is in excess of 1,000 euros.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

The new Huawei flagship phone is the first to be driven by a Kirin 970 processor which has a number of AI-type features. In addition to its speed, this smartphone is a continuation of Huawei and Leica's collaboration in the form of 20MP and 12MP sensors, each with a fast f/1.6 aperture. At the phone's presentation, the company boasted about its locking system -- a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device under the two Leica lenses -- which is thought to be more practical and faster than Apple's facial recognition system for the iPhone X. The Huawei Mate 10 Pro has a 6-inch 18:9 aspect ratio screen (2160 x 1080 pixels). It's expected to be available in November at a price of 799 euros for the 128GB version.

OnePlus 5T

The OnePlus 5T, which has not yet been officially unveiled, is expected to be released in November. It will be a bigger and more powerful version of the OnePlus 5 that hit the market in June 2017. Leaks suggest the phone will have an edge-to-edge 6-inch AMOLED 18:9 aspect ratio display (2160 x 1080 pixels). It's expected to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset with 8GB of RAM, and there could be 20MP sensors on the front and back of the device. Sold with 128GB of storage, it will be priced very competitively, as is the norm for this Chinese phonemaker.

There's also Google's Pixel 2 if you live in the US, India or the UK. It's said to optimize the capabilities of Android 8.0 Oreo, and the DxOMark website ranked it the number one mobile device camera. It's priced from 649 dollars in the US.