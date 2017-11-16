Tesla CEO Elon Musk to unveil its new electric semi-truck: Watch it live

Initially planned for October 26, Tesla will finally unveil its first industrial vehicle, an electric semi-truck in a webcast on Tesla.com

Tesla Semi unveil, 8pm PT tomorrow — watch live at https://t.co/8uVlhvzpu5 pic.twitter.com/hCIm5iCW6J — Tesla (@Tesla) November 15, 2017

At the moment, a number of teaser images have been revealed. The most recent one shared online offers a glimpse of the front cab of the all-electric truck, though finer details have been kept under the wraps. Musk, who has pushed back the debut twice, said that the truck would “blow your mind clear out of your skull”.

Early October, Tesla CEO said that the delay was to help fix the bottlenecks that have hampered production of the new Model 3, after it was revealed that Model 3 production had fallen way short of its initial target.

Almost 20,000 Model 3s were expected to be produced by the end of this year but, only 260 models were produced and 220 were delivered at the time of the postponement.

Reuters reported that the prototype electric big-rig truck, which may be able to drive itself will throw the company into a new market even as it struggles to roll out an affordable sedan, which is still, the company’s future.