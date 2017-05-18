TCS co-develops solution for Senegalese fisher folk

Country's largest software exporter TCS today said it has co-developed a digital platform for benefit of fishermen in Senegal.

The Tata Group company has tied-up with Qualcomm and FHI 360 to implement a digital solution for the fishermen in the African nation using wireless technologies, it said.

The programme involves launching an application which will improve safety of fishermen at sea by helping them access weather information and navigational resources and will also help rescuers locate them in case of an emergency, it said.

The app will also given them access to training and educational resources like fish processing best practices in video, audio and PDF formats, and also have market information to ensure best yields, it said.

Mobile connectivity also provides easier access to information about affordable loans that help participants expand their businesses by working with local micro-lending institutions, it said.

The company had first launched a similar solution in 2007 known as 'Fisher Friend', while the programme implemented by FH 360 has been on since 2016.

"This is a great example of how digital technologies can be harnessed to create a profound impact on the community at large. This program is positively affecting the lives of those in Senegal s fishing community by addressing everyday challenges," the company's global head of the Technology Business Unit, V Rajanna, said.

"It builds linkages among fishermen, fish processors, government agencies, mobile network operators, and local NGOs to improve small-scale fishing and processing," FHI 360 s Director of Programs for TechLab, Berhane Gebru, said.

