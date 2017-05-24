TAFE launches mobile app for farmers to hire tractors

Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) today announced the launch of 'JFarm Services App', a mobile app through which farmers in Rajasthan can place orders for renting tractors and modern farm machinery.

The JFarm Services App, unveiled at the Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet (GRAM) in Kota, is available on Google Play Store for free, the company said in a statement.

The mobile app connects Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs) operated by tractors and equipment owners directly to farmers, who need farm mechanisation services, thereby facilitating a fair and transparent rental process while focusing on quality, dependability and timely delivery, it said.

The Chennai-based company through this app plans to enrol 10,000-15,000 CHCs in the first two years of operation and positively impact the farming community by reaching out to 500,000 farmers, its President and COO T R Kesavan said.

Commenting on the launch, TAFE Chairman and CEO Mallika Srinivasan said: "With the JFarm Services mobile app, TAFE aims to empower the farming community".

Out of the 95 CHCs allotted through subsidy to TAFE, 38 have been identified across six zones in the state Bharatpur, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Jalore, Kota and Sikar.

JFarm Services the aggregator platform in its pilot phase has enrolled over 450 CHCs and suppliers and has connected them to over 25,000 farmers.

JFarm Services will also be available to farmers on call through a dedicated toll-free number 1800-4-200-100.

