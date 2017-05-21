Steel minister sees India as auto hub, bats for high-end steel

India should produce more automotive high-end steel as the country is likely to manufacture 27 per cent of total cars in the world in days to come, Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh has said.

"In times to come, it is expected that India would be the hub for manufacturing of motor cars... and there is an estimate that India alone would be manufacturing 27 per cent of the total cars in the world," the minister told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)