Star Wars inspires fastest growing baby names in US

Names such as Leo, Arlo and Kai, have been rising in popularity.....

Star Wars is inspiring some of the fastest growing baby names in the US, with the dark warrior Kylo from the sci-fi franchise gaining maximum popularity last year.

While the top of the charts is still dominated by baby Sofias, Emmas, Liams and Aidens, names inspired by the science-fiction series have made double-digit gains.

Rey, Finn, Jedi and even old-school "Star Wars" names like Lando (a scoundrel-turned-leader in the films) and Leia raced up the charts last year, according to data from the US Social Security Administration.

However, one of the fastest-rising names was Kylo, after the dark warrior Kylo Ren from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", who killed his father.

Over the span of a year, Kylo went from the 3,269th most popular name to the 901st most popular name.

"What dad wants to name his son after a son who kills his dad? It does not seem like the most auspicious choice," baby- name expert Laura Wattenberg was quoted as saying by 'Live Science'.

However, it turns out that celebrity-inspired names do not typically have much to do with the virtue of its most famous bearer, at least not in recent years.

"The names are really about the sound and the style," Wattenberg said.

For instance, boy monikers that are short and smooth, such as Leo, Arlo and Kai, have been rising in popularity. So Kylo, which is essentially a mash-up of the popular names Kai and Milo, may have the perfect ring for new parents.