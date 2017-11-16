SPOTTED: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 'briefly' listed online; likely to launch soon

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4’s successor, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 may launch soon. The device, which was spotted by GizmoChina, was briefly listed on China’s online retailer JD.com, suggesting that the launch is in the pipeline. Though the teaser had no mention regarding specifications, it did have a placeholder price of CNY 8,888 (approximately Rs 88,000). Most probably, this will not be the official price tag of the smartphone. To recall, the Redmi Note 4 was launched in January.

A few weeks ago, two smartphones - Redmi MET7 and Redmi MEE7 – made an appearance on TENAA, which are believed to be the two new variants of the Redmi 5. The only difference between both variants would be in terms of internal memory and storage capacity.

In terms of rumoured specifications, the device would feature a 5.9-inch Full HD IPS LCD display with a 2160x1080 pixels resolution. It is said to sport a full-screen design with thin bezels around the display. It will be powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636. It will be available in two variants - 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage. Running Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will be backed up by a 4,000mAh battery.