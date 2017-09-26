Snapchat's new filters make boring snaps look outstanding!

Snapchat has rolled out a new feature today for Android and iOS. The new filters called ‘Sky Filters’, will use augmented reality to add sunsets, starry skies, rainbows, and more to a user’s pictures. The company turns six today, and will also more 3D Bitmoji Lenses available to users.

Snapchat says, “Snapchatters can watch their Bitmoji come to life with 3D Bitmoji World Lenses. Put a playful spin on everyday life by creating funny moments with your own personal avatar. Play guitar, dance the night away with Avicii, drink coffee or wait for a bus. 3D Bitmoji World Lenses are a mini-play in the Lens carousel that are as fun to play with as they are to send to friends or post to My Story.” When users point their cameras to the sky, it will allow them to choose a desired effect respectively.

For users to create a 3D Bitmoji snap, they will need to create their Bitmoji character. Once done, a user can switch to a rear-camera mode, tap and hold the screen, swipe left to the new 3D Bitmoji Lenses, point your camera at a surface and place your Bitmoji there, points out The Independent.

Recently, Snapchat introduced animated 3D Bitmojis along with World Lenses, which allows users to add other virtual objects and effects around them.