Slack is down: Global outage affects millions, Twitter says 'it means day off'

Slack, the workplace messaging platform, is facing severe global outage. ‘We've received word that all workspaces are having troubles connecting to Slack. We're currently investigating the issue, and will have updates shortly,’ the company said in a statement.

‘Our team is still looking into the cause of the connectivity issues, and we'll continue to update you on our progress,’ it further said.

The investigation continues for our connectivity issues, and we're working hard to get things back to normal. https://t.co/uQIDJzyLSV — Slack (@SlackHQ) June 27, 2018

With majority of the workplace communication coming to a grinding halt, many took to Twitter and asked one pertinent question – No Slack, does it mean a day off?

Here are the wittiest tweets from the micro-blogging site:

Yes, Slack is down and yes, everyone in digital media just made a coffee run — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) June 27, 2018

Slack is down, so journalists can focus on their main job: tweeting. — Jay Yarow (@jyarow) June 27, 2018

Slack is down but I can't tell anyone that Slack is down because they're all on Slack — John Blackbourn (@johnbillion) June 27, 2018

When you work from home and Slack is down... pic.twitter.com/TEAVf0s9LK — Jace Proctor (@JacePro) June 27, 2018