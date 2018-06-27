Trending#

Slack is down: Global outage affects millions, Twitter says 'it means day off'

slack status

Written By

Jun 27, 2018

Slack, the workplace messaging platform, is facing severe global outage. ‘We've received word that all workspaces are having troubles connecting to Slack. We're currently investigating the issue, and will have updates shortly,’ the company said in a statement.

‘Our team is still looking into the cause of the connectivity issues, and we'll continue to update you on our progress,’ it further said.

With majority of the workplace communication coming to a grinding halt, many took to Twitter and asked one pertinent question – No Slack, does it mean a day off?

Here are the wittiest tweets from the micro-blogging site:

