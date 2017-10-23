SEE PICS: Reliance JioPhone allegedly explodes while charging in J&K

After Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi have been the news for dealing with their smartphones catching fire, a new report suggests that a JioPhone unit exploded and melted in Kashmir while it was charging.

According to PhoneRadar, Reliance Jio had paused the pre-booking of the JioPhone after taking a few million pre-orders. However, it is being said that the company will resume the pre-booking after the Diwali festive season.

Image: PhoneRadar

At the moment, the company hasn’t made any official statement regarding this matter but based on the image shared online, the back of the device is completely burnt and melted. Additionally, there is also an image shared of the charger of the exploded JioPhone. The report points out that despite the burnt back, the battery of the unit was intact, along with the device.

Image: PhoneRadar

Commenting on the incident, a spokesperson of Reliance Retail said, “JioPhones are designed and manufactured with global standards, and each phone goes through stringent quality control process. The said incident has been reported to us. Our initial investigation suggests that this is a case of intentional sabotage. The damage to the device seems to have been intentionally caused. The incident, as well as its timing, has been designed by vested interests to malign the brand. We will take appropriate action based on further investigations.”