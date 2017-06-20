Seclore declared 'Information Rights Management Vendor of the Year @ 6/20/2017 11:04:33 AM

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI-Businesswire India): Seclore, the most widely adopted solution for securing and auditing enterprise data, today announced that it has been awarded ?

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI-Businesswire India): Seclore, the most widely adopted solution for securing and auditing enterprise data, today announced that it has been awarded ?Information Rights Management Vendor of the year? award by Frost and Sullivan.

The data-centric security solutions provider received this prestigious award at the coveted event ceremony, which witnessed participation of eminent leaders and top business corporations in India?s burgeoning ICT industry.

Frost and Sullivan Digital Transformation Awards, a global program which is in its 15th year, seek to acknowledge outstanding industry achievements of companies and individuals who have pushed the boundaries of excellence in the fast-moving Information and Communications Technology industry. It leverages a rigorous measurement-based methodology to segregate market leaders through in-depth performance indicators and comprehensive research and assessment processes.

?Seclore is honoured to have received the ?Information Rights Management Vendor of the year? award. This goes a step ahead to re-affirm our commitment to business and to show how important it is to remain ahead of times,? said Vishal Gupta, CEO of Seclore.

?Today, sharing data is instrumental to doing business. At Seclore, our utmost emphasis is on extending granular-level data-centric security that protects critical information irrespective of its location. This award from Frost and Sullivan offers us greater impetus to continue working towards a business ecosystem where information can be shared seamlessly and securely while giving organisations complete control over its usage.?

Seclore had recently announced the launch of Industry?s First Agent-less Data-Centric Security Solution which enabled enterprises to leverage the full power of data-centric security, without requiring downloads or agent installs. Host of powerful new features and integrations, like Automated permission requests, Enhanced file dashboard and activity search, Integration with Microsoft SharePoint 2016, New support for Outlook Web Access etc. were added in the latest release. (ANI-Businesswire India)

