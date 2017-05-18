Scientist plays matchmaker to rare, left-coiling snails

When a British scientist wanted to breed a rare "lefty" snail and study its offspring, he had one problem - the animal was so rare he could not find one to mate it with.

Most snails have the coiling side of their shell located on the right, and those rare examples with shells coiled on the opposite side also have their major internal organs located on the opposite side of the body.

So Angus Davison, associate professor at the University of Nottingham in England, made a public appeal on a British radio program in October 2016, seeking to find a mate for his snail, dubbed Jeremy, which he hoped could advance the study of body asymmetry in other animals, including humans.

His appeal turned up two possible companions - one located by snail enthusiast in the British city of Ipswich and the other from a snail farmer on the Spanish island of Majorca.

But the course of true love did not run smooth, and Jeremy's potential mates, named Lefty and Tomeu, preferred each other to their intended match.

"As there has so far been no sign of Jeremy mating with either Lefty or Tomeu, it underlines how incredibly lucky we were to find not just one, but two of these amazingly rare snails following our public appeal," said Davison.

The two rare snails have now successfully bred, producing 170 babies for scientists to study. The new baby snails were not left-coiling, so scientists will have to wait.

"It is far more likely that we will get to see left-coiling babies produced in the next generation or even the generation after that," Davison said.

