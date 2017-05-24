Samsung to soon reveal stretchable display

The company's prototype stretchy screen opens up new perspectives and potential applications, after years researching and developing different types of flexible or transparent displays.

Samsung is gearing up to present a prototype stretchable OLED display at a meeting of the Society for Information Display (SID), held May 23-25, 2017, in Los Angeles, according to the Korea Herald. Reports suggest that the display can be stretched to an indent of up to 12mm when pressure is applied to its surface. When the pressure released, the screen then reverts back to its original shape.

As well as being a world first, Samsung's prototype stretchy screen opens up new perspectives and potential applications, after years researching and developing different types of flexible or transparent displays. Samsung aims to develop an OLED display that can be stretched in both directions, without compromising too much on resolution. The firm is reportedly ready to unveil a first 9.1-inch prototype of this stretchable OLED display imminently. In the future, this kind of technology could find use in smartphones, wearables (smartwatches and fitness trackers), vehicle dashboards or even clothing.

Samsung may also present another exceptional prototype -- a small-format ultra-high-definition LCD screen. This 1.96-inch display reportedly boasts UHD resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) and record pixel density of 2,250ppi. It could find use in virtual reality or augmented reality headsets and glasses in the coming years.

Samsung has been working on flexible display technology for some time. The South Korean manufacturer was the first to present prototypes for flexible displays, made from plastic, at the 2011 edition of the CES tech show in Las Vegas. Since then, the manufacturer has continued exploring the field in the aim of developing a mobile device with some kind of flexible display. This is likely to be revealed in 2017.